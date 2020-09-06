Bomb disposal team and police on scene in Westgate

Police and a bomb disposal team are on the scene in Westgate.

The Royal Logistics Corp Explosive Ordnance Device team has been called in for two objects, thought to be unexploded ordnance or a suspicious package, found at a property in the Westgate Bay Avenue/St Mildred’s Road area of the town.

Forensics, police vans and cars are on site. The area is currently cordoned off and it is understood some properties may have been evacuated.

A Kent Police spokesperson said: “Kent Police officers are currently in Westgate Bay Avenue, Westgate-on-sea, to assist with a cordon whilst experts from the Ministry of Defence Ordnance Disposal Unit assess two objects that have been found.”

The MoD has been asked for further details.

UPDATE: Road now open.