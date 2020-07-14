Crash prompts residents’ campaign for traffic calming in Approach Road

A crash in Cliftonville where a car ended up on its side has prompted residents to revive a campaign for traffic calming measures.

People living in Approach Road say the crash on Sunday was the final straw and action needs to be taken before someone is seriously hurt.

Members of Park Approach Tenants & Residents Association (PATRA) say they will now be made efforts to get traffic calming or a 20mph limit introduced in the road following numerous incidents of speeding and dangerous driving.

Member Jon Edgley Bond, who lives in the road with wife Fliss and their two boys, said: “We moved here about two-and-half years ago and within weeks noticed that people drive down here really fast.

“I have spoken to lots of people, such as Matt Should from the Athelstan Road tenants group as they have successfully applied for a 20mph limit, and have been involved with the 20’s Plenty campaign.

“It went on the back burner a bit last year but this weekend there was such a spectacular crash on our doorsteps that people really want to do something about this. We are resurrecting the 20’s Plenty campaign and with the Athelstan Road success we know it could be possible to get the speed limit reduced through Kent County Council and funding they have received from the government.

“We will also look at traffic calming and speed cameras.”

The 43-year-old theatre company boss has managed to get ward councillor Heather Keen onboard and will be contacting county councillor Lesley Game.

He says the tenants’ association will also hope to tackle other issues, such as antisocial behaviour, in future months.

Cllr Keen said she will back any efforts made by the group, adding: “After the accident people were very concerned. I met with residents and they have been telling me about it. Even while I was there we had speeding cars, it really is a dangerous area. I will fully support the residents to get traffic calming measures.”

Cllr Keen said there are several options open to the group, from raising a petition and asking Cllr Game to take the issue to the county council.