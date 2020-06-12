Child abduction arrests made in Ramsgate during ‘trafficking’ operation

June 12, 2020 Kathy Bailes News 4

Image Kent Police

Kent Police officers have made two arrests in Ramsgate on suspicion of child abduction.

The arrests were part of a day targeting human trafficking, modern slavery and County Lines drug dealing.

Officers began the operation at 5.30am today (June 12). The children are now being safeguarded.

 

It comes on the heels of a similar operation yesterday involving Kent Police, Border Force and Home Office immigration enforcement.

Checks carried out at a business in Ramsgate Road, Margate, revealed no offences.

It is not yet known whether the operation is connected to the large number of Met Police spotted at Manston Road Tesco, Ramsgate railway station and officers at Ramsgate Port today.

Kent and the Metropolitan Police have been asked for further details.

County Lines gangs preying on Thanet youngsters and the work being done to tackle them