Photos: Cliftonville resident captures beauty of unspoilt ‘lockdown’ Margate

June 12, 2020 Kathy Bailes Galleries 2

A shot of nature Photo Emma Hopkin

An administrator living in Cliftonville has used the months of Covid restrictions to try out her photographic skills.

Emma Hopkin says her joy of photography was reignited after taking a course on how to use digital SLR in 2014. The restrictions led her to take the opportunity to embrace nature and catch Thanet ‘in lockdown’ in pictures.

The 45-year-old (pictured) moved to Thanet one year ago with her husband and two cats.

She said: “Having fallen in love with the quirky vibrant vibe of the area I decided to take the sadness I felt (and my spare time) to document the dramatic changes to our beautiful town and it’s coastline and capture the new ‘unspoilt’ beauty. “