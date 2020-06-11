Immigration welfare check carried out in Margate

A joint visit by Kent Police, Border Force and Immigration Enforcement was carried out in Thanet today (June 11).

Officers from the Community Policing Team in Margate and representatives from Home Office Immigration Enforcement were in Cliftonville and also attended a business property in Ramsgate Road, Margate, as part of a welfare check.

The visits are aimed at checking and informing businesses which could be vulnerable to human trafficking and modern slavery

No criminal offences were identified.