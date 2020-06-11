Immigration welfare check carried out in Margate

June 11, 2020 Kathy Bailes News 0

Welfare checks

A joint visit by Kent Police, Border Force and Immigration Enforcement was carried out in Thanet today (June 11).

Officers from the Community Policing Team in Margate and representatives from Home Office Immigration Enforcement were in Cliftonville and also attended a business property in Ramsgate Road, Margate, as part of a welfare check.

The visits are aimed at  checking and informing businesses which could be vulnerable to human trafficking and modern slavery

No criminal offences were identified.

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.