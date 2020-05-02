Man arrested in connection with Ramsgate vehicle fires

An arrest has been made following a report that four cars were set alight in Ramsgate during the early hours of this morning (May 2).

The cars, which were parked in Claremont Gardens, Chapel Road and Grange Road, caught fire at around 5.20am and an 18-year-old man from Ramsgate is in custody on suspicion of arson.

The fires were safely extinguished by crews from Kent Fire and Rescue Service and enquiries to establish the full circumstances, which includes checking for similarities with arsons committed in the town in April, are ongoing.

Investigators have spoken with a number of witnesses and reviewed available CCTV but remain keen to hear from anyone who has information that is yet to speak with them.

Anyone who may be able to assist is asked to contact Kent Police on 01843 222289 quoting 46/74617/20.

You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111 or using the anonymous online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org.

The latest incident comes on the heels of an arrest made on April 15 in connection with arson attacks on 12 vehicles in Ramsgate.

These included a Ford Transit van in Broad Street and a further seven vehicles alight in the area of Marlborough Road and Vale Square, and four in Clarendon Gardens.

An 18-year-old was taken into custody on suspicion of those arson offences but was later released on bail.