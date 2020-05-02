St Laurence Junior Academy staff show off dance moves in video to pupils

Staff at St Laurence Junior Academy have created an online video to keep children, parents and their school community smiling in these difficult times.

Assistant head teacher Louise Buckland and IT technician John Milligan made the video with the help of staff at the school, who sent film of themselves dancing while on lockdown during the coronavirus outbreak.

The video, set to Justin Timberlake’s ‘Can’t Stop the Feeling’ reads: “Dear children, we hope you will enjoy seeing some familiar faces in this video! We miss you very much and hope we can all be back together soon.”

Head teacher Michelle Palmer said, “We are dedicated to enhancing our children’s mental health and well-being, and at such an uncertain and worrying time wanted to remind our children, parents and school community just how incredibly missed they are.

“We know just how difficult this time is for everybody and just wanted to make people smile.”