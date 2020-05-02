Fire crews called to another four suspected arson attacks on vehicles in Ramsgate

May 2, 2020 Kathy Bailes News 4

Car blaze Photo Thomas Thacker

Fire crews attended four suspected arsons on vehicles in Ramsgate this morning (May 2).

Blazes were reported in Claremont Gardens, Chapel Road, and Grange Road between 5.18am and 6.22am.

A Kent Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: “Firefighters used prying tools to access the engine compartments and high-pressure hoses to extinguish the flames.

Photo Heidi Moran
“Kent Police has been made aware as all three incidents are thought to have been cases of malicious ignition.”
There have been a series of suspicious vehicle fires in Ramsgate over the last few weeks. On April 15 a man was arrested in connection with arson attacks on 12 vehicles. He was released on bail pending further enquiries.
Photo Casey Cook

The 18-year-old was taken into custody on suspicion of arson following the spate of fires during just one night. on April 11. These included a Ford Transit van  in Broad Street and a further seven vehicles alight in the area of Marlborough Road and Vale Square, and four in Clarendon Gardens.  Fire crews were also called to Camden Road.

Kent Police has been asked for further details about today’s fires.