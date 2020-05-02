Fire crews called to another four suspected arson attacks on vehicles in Ramsgate

Fire crews attended four suspected arsons on vehicles in Ramsgate this morning (May 2).

Blazes were reported in Claremont Gardens, Chapel Road, and Grange Road between 5.18am and 6.22am.

A Kent Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: “Firefighters used prying tools to access the engine compartments and high-pressure hoses to extinguish the flames.

“Kent Police has been made aware as all three incidents are thought to have been cases of malicious ignition.”

The 18-year-old was taken into custody on suspicion of arson following the spate of fires during just one night. on April 11. These included a Ford Transit van in Broad Street and a further seven vehicles alight in the area of Marlborough Road and Vale Square, and four in Clarendon Gardens. Fire crews were also called to Camden Road. Kent Police has been asked for further details about today’s fires.