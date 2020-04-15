Man arrested on suspicion of arson over 12 vehicle fires released on bail

A man arrested in connection with arson attacks on 12 vehicles in Ramsgate has been released on bail until April 30 pending further enquiries.

The 18-year-old was taken into custody on suspicion of arson following the spate of fires during just one night. on April 11.

These included a Ford Transit van in Broad Street and a further seven vehicles alight in the area of Marlborough Road and Vale Square, and four in Clarendon Gardens.

Fire crews were also called to Camden Road.

Superintendent Emma Banks of Kent Police said: “There have been a number of suspicious vehicle fires in Thanet in recent weeks and our detectives are working to establish any potential links between them.

“We are continuing to investigate and would urge anyone with information or footage, either CCTV or dashcam, to please contact us by calling 01843 222289 quoting reference 11-1787. If you would prefer to remain anonymous then you can also call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or complete the online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org ”

The previous week four cars were found alight in Thanet in the early hours.

Kent Police was made aware by Kent Fire and Rescue Service of a car alight in Gladstone Road, Broadstairs,and received reports of three car fires in Chapel Place, Bellevue Road and Cavendish Street, in Ramsgate.

In March two cars were deliberately set alight in Leonard’s Avenue, by College Road, Ramsgate.