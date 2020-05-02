Hornby produces limited edition, fundraising model in honour of 100-year-old Colonel Tom Moore

Hornby is producing a limited edition model in honour of Colonel Tom Moore – who had raised more than £32million for the NHS as of his 100th birthday on April 30.

Sales of the model will also raise money for the NHS.

In a statement from the firm, which has a base in Margate, it says: “Like others, we at Hornby have been inspired by the achievements of the amazing Captain, now Colonel Tom Moore and we were so pleased that GB Railfreight, Porterbrook, Procast Foundry Ltd and Neil Booth of Railwayana Auctions teamed up to create a special livery on one of GB Railfeight’s Class 66 locomotives.

“As a special thank you to not only Col. Tom Moore and the NHS, but also to GB Railfreight, Hornby are proud to announce the launch of a limited edition model of locomotive 66 731, ‘Capt. Tom Moore – A True British Inspiration’.”

Enjoying a day of rest and the opportunity to reflect on a wonderful day celebrating my 100th birthday. So many well wishes and memorable moments the family will always cherish. Thank you all once again!#TomorrowWillBeAGoodDay https://t.co/drElKcks2w — Captain Tom Moore (@captaintommoore) May 1, 2020

The limited run was initially going to be 500 but demand was so high there are now 3,000.

The statement adds: “As a company we have been astounded by the kindness and generosity of those who have ordered the model, especially as we had originally stated it as a Limited Edition of 500. It is clear now that the model will still be a limited edition but limited to the demand and kindness shown by those purchasing the model and therefore contributing to the NHS.

“As a company we have never experienced a reaction that the launch of this model created, which only goes to show how passionate we all feel about the dedication and in some cases the ultimate sacrifice that all those that make up our NHS continue to illustrate.”

The sale of the models will result in £120,000 being donated to the NHS.

