Man due in court charged with murder of Margate mum Samantha Murphy

July 19, 2022 Kathy Bailes News 0

Forensic officers at the house in Elfrida Close

A man has been charged with murder following the death of a woman in Margate.

Kent Police was called at around 3.10am on Saturday 16 July to a report that a woman had been assaulted at a private property in Elfrida Close.

Officers attended the address with South East Coast Ambulance Service and mum-of-three Samantha Murphy, 37, was found with stab injuries. She was later pronounced deceased.

Detectives from the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate have since been carrying out enquiries at the address and a property in Ramsgate.

As part of the investigation, 38-year-old Thomas Allen, of Elfrida Close, has now been charged with murder and possession of an offensive weapon.

Kelsie Murphy, 26, of West Dumpton Lane, Ramsgate, has been charged with assisting an offender.

Police and forensic officers at the property in Ramsgate Photo David Stillman

Both defendants are due to appear before Folkestone Magistrates’ Court today (July 19).

A fundraiser has been created to help pay for the funeral of Samantha.

Megan Murphy is hoping to help her aunty’s three children by easing the financial pressure they will face on top of the grief for their mum.

To donate to the fundraiser click here

Forensic search of Ramsgate property in connection with Margate murder investigation

Related Articles