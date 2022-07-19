Man due in court charged with murder of Margate mum Samantha Murphy

A man has been charged with murder following the death of a woman in Margate.

Kent Police was called at around 3.10am on Saturday 16 July to a report that a woman had been assaulted at a private property in Elfrida Close.

Officers attended the address with South East Coast Ambulance Service and mum-of-three Samantha Murphy, 37, was found with stab injuries. She was later pronounced deceased.

Detectives from the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate have since been carrying out enquiries at the address and a property in Ramsgate.

As part of the investigation, 38-year-old Thomas Allen, of Elfrida Close, has now been charged with murder and possession of an offensive weapon.

Kelsie Murphy, 26, of West Dumpton Lane, Ramsgate, has been charged with assisting an offender.

Both defendants are due to appear before Folkestone Magistrates’ Court today (July 19).

A fundraiser has been created to help pay for the funeral of Samantha.

Megan Murphy is hoping to help her aunty’s three children by easing the financial pressure they will face on top of the grief for their mum.