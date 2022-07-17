Forensic search of Ramsgate property in connection with Margate murder investigation

Forensic officers have searched a property in Ramsgate in connection with a murder enquiry following the death of a woman in Margate during the early hours of yesterday (July 16).

Officers gained entry into the West Dumpton Lane house yesterday afternoon by forcing in the back door. Forensic officers have been on site and an officer is posted at the front gate.

Door to door enquiries have taken place at surrounding properties with officers hoping to trace anyone who saw suspicious activity between around 3.25am to 4.30am yesterday (July 16). Police also want to trace any sightings of a white Vauxhall Mokka near the property at that time and are asking for CCTV footage or doorbell camera footage.

Two people were arrested yesterday in connection with the murder of a woman in Elfrida Close, Margate.

Kent Police officers were called at around 3.10am to a report that a woman had been assaulted at the property.

Officers attended the address with Southeast Coast Ambulance Service and the victim, a woman in her 30s, was found with stab wounds. She was later pronounced deceased at a local hospital.

Investigators from the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate arrested a man in his 30s on suspicion of murder. A woman in her 20s was also arrested on suspicion of murder and assisting an offender. Both remain in custody while enquiries continue.

It is believed that the victim and the suspects were known to each other.

Officers are at the property in Margate for a second day. They have already spoken with several potential witnesses but believe there are several people who have important information who are yet to get in contact.

Forensic teams have also been at a property in Queen Street, Ramsgate, although it is not confirmed whether this is also connected to the Margate investigation.

Anyone with information which can assist is urged to contact Kent Police on 01843 222289 quoting 46/136649/22.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or by using the online form on their website.