Thanet community news: Big Knit, Thanet Earth, Ramsgate RNLI and Birchington Heritage Trust

The Rotary Club Of The Isle Of Thanet Sunrise ‘Big Knit’ Presentation

This year’s sponsored ‘Big Knit’ was the 11th annual event and our knitters managed to raise the amazing sum of £4,000. A fantastic outcome, considering the number of participants were down from previous years.

We extend a massive thank you to all who took part in the event, with a special mention to the volunteers who took over at short notice due to covid issues with the leading organisers.

The photograph (main article image) shows members and representatives from the receiving charities at a sunny Friday morning breakfast meeting whereby a thousand pounds was donated to each of the following four charities:

Age UK Thanet

Air Ambulance ~ Kent Surrey and Sussex

Carers Support East Kent

Demelza House Childrens Hospice

The date for next years ‘Big Knit’ will be on Saturday 15th April 2023.

Thanet Earth community champion scheme

Ramsgate Holy Trinity C.E. Primary School is the Thanet Earth Community Champion for the month of July.

James Provins, Head of Commercial at Thanet Earth, who presented a cheque for £635.25 to Year 5 class teacher Paul Coleman, said: “We are incredibly proud to have launched this year’s community outreach project, stepping out into the local community to support a selection of really worthy and diverse causes each month.

“Working with Holy Trinity School in Ramsgate has been great fun. The school ethos towards learning beyond the classroom has resulted in a group of pupils with incredible passion and interest for growing their own veg! We’ve helped get them set up with their allotment and we can’t wait to see the fruits of their labour over the coming months.”

The money donated will go towards purchasing gardening tools and equipment for the project.

“Projects like this, linked to outdoor learning and mental and physical wellbeing as well as sustainability, are so important. Not only do our children learn where food comes from, they are involved in growing it and looking after it. The real impact is there because the children are directly involved,” said Headteacher Mrs Price.

Ramsgate RNLI

RNLI Ramsgate Lifeboat Station was delighted to receive a visit from members of the Freemasons Cassii Lodge No.9088 based in Dartford, on Monday 11th July when they generously presented the Coxswain, Ian Cannon with a donation of £250 on behalf of their Worshipful Master and Members.

All of the volunteer crew at Lifeboat Station are extremely grateful for this very much appreciated donation. Mechanic, Phil Mace kindly showed some of the members around the current Relief Lifeboat “Henry Heys Duckworth” in the continued absence of the Station Lifeboat “Esme Anderson”.

Ramsgate RNLI Fundraising Chairman Sarah Hewes said, ‘ The RNLI is funded totally by donations from the public and without their constant support we could not continue to save lives at sea. A most sincere thanks to all the generous members of the Lodge.’

Birchington Heritage Trust

The Birchington Heritage Trust runs the museum and archive room in the Burley Gallery at Birchington village library. We are open to visitors between 9.30am and 12.30pm on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays.

As a registered charity we rely on membership subscriptions and fundraising events to support the work of looking after, and updating, our extensive archive as well as running the museum, which is managed by volunteers.

Our next event is on Thursday 28 July at the Village Centre. This is a “race night” where everyone can place 20p bets on their favourite model horse, racing on a specially laid course. It’s a lot of fun.

Start time is 7.30 pm. All members and visitors are welcome. Entrance is only £1 per person. The bar will be open.

For further information about events and membership please visit our website or Facebook Page at www.birchingtonheritage.org.uk Facebook: @birchingtonheritage