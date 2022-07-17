Cakes, shakes and more as Westbrook mum moves business to Quex Craft Village

A Westbrook baker who has run her business from home for the last ten years is now opening her first shop.

Mum-of-three Shahla Joiner will launch Shahla’s Cakes from its new home at Quex Craft Village on July 23 – and there will be some new additions to the business with a cafe style area selling cakes, bakes with a new range of bubble waffles and milkshakes.

The 34-year-old, who is self-taught, supplied businesses including Cupcake Cafe in Margate, and Paul’s Bar in Westgate pre-covid. She also hosted cupcake decorating classes at people’s houses prior to the pandemic.

The cupcake decorating parties will be making a return with the opening of the Quex venture.

Shahla previously created a cake to commemorate the Margate clock tower renovation and was commissioned by The Stylistics when the soul group celebrated their 50th anniversary during a gig at Margate’s Winter Gardens.

During the pandemic she also adapted to create a dessert delivery service.

Shahla says she is now proudly following in the footsteps of her parents who owned Cliftonville’s first kebab shop in the 80s- Mr Chips- and then went on to run kebab and seafood stalls in Dreamland.

She said: “I started baking and selling cakes at home 10 years ago when my children were little. In that time I’ve had the privilege to be asked to make cakes for The Stylistics, for the renovation of the clock tower and many more.

“Just before the pandemic I started offering cupcake decorating birthday parties which were a great hit but sadly had to stop when covid hit. During the pandemic I had to change everything so started a fast-food dessert delivery service that just went from strength to strength.

“Being a single mum to three children at home was a challenge but they were incredible and it was great for them to see their mum in action. I have made many lovely customers old and new who I am eternally grateful for their custom and support. Without them this wouldn’t be possible.

“Now I feel is the right time to open a shop. I will be bringing back cupcake decorating birthday parties which will be held in the shop and the children are in for a treat as they will be able to mix, colour and even flavour their own frosting. Then I will be on hand to teach them simple cake decorating skills with how to decorate their cakes. The best part is they get to take them home to enjoy!

“There will also be a cafe side where I will sell all my cakes and bakes with a new exciting addition of bubble waffles and milkshakes being added to the menu!

“I am holding our grand opening on Saturday, July 23. There will be freebies being given out on the day to celebrate. Everyone is welcome to join!”

Find Shahla’s Cakes online at www.shahlascakes.co.uk and on Facebook and Instagram.