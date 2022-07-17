Thanet solicitors Robinson Allfree mark 125 years of business on the isle

Robinson Allfree Solicitors, based in Ramsgate and Broadstairs, is celebrating 125 years in business on the isle.

The Ramsgate offices in Cavendish Street became the base for the firm when it was founded in 1897 by John Henry Robinson.

It became Robinson Allfree in 1909 when a partnership was struck with Edward Cecil Allfree.

The business specialises in conveyancing, probate and wills, family mediation and children’s social services proceedings as well as a number of property and commercial areas.

The business, which now has sites in Ramsgate and Broadstairs and employs some 20 staff, is headed up by partners Steven Harrison and Robert Ailsby.

Steven, who lives in Birchington, joined the firm in 1988. He said: “I have been in Thanet since the early 80s after moving from Essex. My parents always enjoyed coming here on holidays and after I qualified I had the option to work in London but decided to come to Thanet. I actually joined a Faversham firm in 1984 and then came here in 1988.

“Robinson Allfree has always been in Thanet and has a large, well-established clientele that we do our best for. The firm has longevity and that is due to its ability to manage people and meet their expectations. We wouldn’t achieve that longevity if we weren’t doing something right.

“We are a traditional business.”

Despite the length of time Robinson Allfree has been running, Steven says the biggest changes are probably concentrated over the last 10 to 15 years.

He said: “The biggest change has been the internet, technology, computers. So many more things are now done online.”

Another change prior to that, Steven says, is that solicitors were not allowed to advertise their services up until the mid-1980s!

The firm concentrates on its specialised areas, making sure it does those well, rather than trying to expand across every part of law.

Main areas include commercial and residential conveyancing, wills and probate, matrimonial for both married and common-law relationships and the specialised area of children’s local authority care proceedings.

Staff celebrated the landmark anniversary with a meal at the Tartar Frigate on Friday.