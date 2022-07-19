Teddy picnic fun for little ones due to join Ramsgate Arts Primary School

A teddy bears’ picnic was the perfect start to life at school for a group of four year olds in Ramsgate.

The children will be joining Ramsgate Arts Primary in Reception class in September but the school laid on a welcome for pupils and families to familiarise themselves with their new surroundings and to meet new friends and teachers.

Children were encouraged to bring along their favourite cuddly toys to share the experience with them. Together with their parents they enjoyed a picnic in the sunshine in the popular outdoor activity area that includes a range of interactive games and basic fun exploring creative challenges.

Head of School Nick Budge said: “It was lovely to welcome our new Reception pupils and to see so many happy and smiling faces enjoying their first experience of Ramsgate Arts Primary.”

The picnic get-together is followed up with Stay and Play sessions. Sophie Spurrier, Early Years Foundation Studies lead at RAPS, explained: “Our little ones are then invited back to school in groups of 15 for the first time on their own the week after their parents stayed for picnics.

“They get to practice being dropped off in the cloak room, put their things on their pegs and practice what school life will be like from September.

“The children play for an hour and meet new friends, again exploring their new classrooms and garden. We then sit down for a circle time and story time.

“It is another great opportunity to meet teachers and new friends and start building those relationships before starting school.

“This is brilliant for transition from nursery to school and something we have done for many years. We have found that our children are then well-prepared and eager when they join us in September as they have had multiple opportunities to be in RAPS in smaller groups.”

Mr Budge added: “Starting school is a big step and it is important that all our new intake feel comfortable, safe and happy in their new surroundings. Feedback from the pupils and families has been excellent and we are looking forward to seeing the children when they start their educational journey at RAPS in September.”

Ramsgate Arts Primary School focusses on specialist teaching of arts subjects including dance, music, drama and art, in specially-designed studios, while also delivering a broad primary curriculum.