Two Thanet teens charged with attempted murder following stabbings in Folkestone

Two more Thanet teenagers are to appear in court charged in connection with two serious assaults in Folkestone.

Kent Police was called at around 8pm on Tuesday 17 May to a report of two groups of people causing a disturbance in a car park in Middelburg Square.

Two teenage boys were treated at the scene for stabbing injuries and were taken to hospital for treatment.

Yesterday (July 7) as part of an investigation by officers from the East Kent Criminal Investigation Department a 15-year-old girl from Broadstairs and a 16-year-old boy from Ramsgate were charged with two counts of attempted murder.

The pair, who cannot be named due to their ages, have both been bailed and are due to appear at Folkestone Youth Court on Monday 11 July.

A total of four people have now been charged in connection to the incident. A 17-year old boy from Canterbury and a 15-year old boy from Ramsgate were previously charged with one count of attempted murder on Wednesday 25 May.