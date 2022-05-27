Ramsgate 15-year-old and Folkestone teen remanded on attempted murder charge

Two teenagers, one from Ramsgate, are to appear in court charged in connection with two serious assaults in Folkestone.

Kent Police was called at around 8pm on Tuesday 17 May to a report of two groups of people causing a disturbance in a car park in Middelburg Square.

Two teenage boys were treated at the scene for stabbing injuries and were taken to hospital for treatment.

Following an investigation by officers from the East Kent Criminal Investigation Department, a 17-year old boy from Canterbury and a 15-year old boy from Ramsgate were each charged with one count of attempted murder on Wednesday 25 May.

The pair, who can’t be named due to their ages, appeared at Folkestone Magistrates’ Court the following day where they were remanded in custody. They are next due to appear at Margate Youth Court on Monday 30 May.

A 15-year old boy from Ramsgate, arrested shortly after the assault, and a 15-year old boy from Folkestone, arrested on Thursday 19 May, both remain on bail pending further enquiries.