Arrested woman escapes police car, strips off clothing and dashes into Old Town

A woman who was spotted ‘falling head-first’ out of a police car in Margate yesterday (May 26) and then stripping off her leggings and underwear as an officer attempted to hold onto her before dashing off had been under arrest on suspicion of drug-driving.

Astonished by-standers witnessed the woman’s bizarre ‘escape’ from the police car on Margate seafront, near Turner Contemporary, before she ran off, naked from the waist down, towards the Old Town.

Kent Police say the woman was located shortly afterwards and additionally arrested on suspicion of escaping lawful custody.

A Kent Police spokesperson said: “Kent Police was called to a report of a collision involving a car and a van in Stancombe Avenue, Ramsgate at 2pm on Thursday 26 May.

“Officers attended and arrested a woman on suspicion of drug-driving.

“While being transported to Margate police station, the woman left the police car but was located a short time later.

“The 33-year-old of Herne Bay was further arrested on suspicion of escaping lawful custody.”

Note: No mental health concerns have been raised