Art Mart to launch in Ramsgate

An exciting monthly art show launches in Ramsgate this weekend.

Art Mart takes place on the second Sunday of every month at Sugar Rush in Ramsgate.

The High Street coffee shop and arts hub is looking forward to hosting Art Mart and giving a platform for upcoming artists, alongside some wonderful, established artists.

The show aims to make art accessible to everybody and allows the artists to display their work without paying gallery commission.

Sugar Rush owner Heidi Moran said: “ I am really looking forward to hosting this new event. I have so many creative friends who have amazing art that they want to showcase, some don’t have a whole gallery show worth, but want to get it seen, others have new ideas and pieces they would like to have viewed.

“This gives everybody an equal platform to show art, and also makes it accessible, as people from all walks of life and all ages, visit our venue.”

The event launches this Sunday, July 10, between 11am-3pm with a party and show. It will feature photography from Wyatt Riot Music and art from local artists including Genevieve Pepper, Helen Pavli and Inner Visions Collective.

Artist Sadie Says cannot wait for it to start: “This is brilliant, I have so much that I want to share and could never really afford to take the risk before, now I can do that, plus drink yummy milkshakes at the same time. It’s a winning combination!”

If you want to find out more information, or would be interested in displaying your work at “Art Mart” you can contact Sugar Rush via their Facebook page or via Instagram @sugar_rush_ramsgate

Sugar Rush, 66 High Street, Ramsgate.