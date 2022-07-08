Tribute to unique and inspirational entrepreneur Andy Barrett

Thanet has been paying tribute today (July 8) following the sad news of the death of Old Kent Market and Ramsgate Promenade Market owner Andy Barrett.

Larger than life, instantly recognisable with his trademark beard, hat and colourful clothes – Andy had been a force of nature on the isle for more than 20 years.

He brought a taste of something new to the hospitality scene with the opening of Ramsgate’s Belgian Bar in 200. The popular venue was a hub for food and drink but also music and art with works by locals displayed on the walls, a regular spot for the isle’s belly dancing troupe and a piano that was available to anyone who fancied playing a tune.

In 2016 Andy spread his creative flair to Margate with the opening of the Old Kent Market. Based on the site of the former Parade Cinema, the brilliant pink building has been home to numerous small traders, food and drink outlets and a café aboard a double decker bus.

He also opened La Trappiste in Canterbury in 2010 which traded until 2017.

Always changing with the times, Andy closed The Belgian Bar in March 2018 and, after a complete makeover, re-emerged as the Green Tara a couple of months later. The venue still served the famous pizzas alongside other street foods and drinks.

Yet anther transformation took place last year when there was yet another paint job and reorganisation before launching the Ramsgate Promenade Market – once again housing small traders in food and drink.

In April this year Andy took the challenge of being opposite the UK’s biggest pub by becoming the host of probably the country’s smallest pub.

The Little King Richard Arms serves from its 5ft wide, 2ft 2inch deep venue and was named in honour of ‘true gent’ and long-time friend of Andy’s, Richard Brown, who sadly died following a flat fire in Ramsgate last year.

Andy, who had turned 74 this year, is remembered by friends as “a kind, enthusiastic, energetic, entrepreneurial and inspirational” man who loved to see others having fun, would give up his time and his space for those who needed it and faced life with quirkiness, creativity and kindness.