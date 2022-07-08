Two people arrested over suspected drug dealing in Margate

Police have made two arrests after they were alerted to potential drug dealing in a Margate churchyard.

Officers from Thanet’s Community Policing Team attended the site in Victoria Road on Wednesday (July 6) after following up concerns from residents that suspected drug dealing was taking place in the area.

As police approached a group of people, a man tried to leave the area on an e-scooter.

The man was detained and a rucksack containing cannabis with an estimated street value of £10,000 was seized. A quantity of cash was also recovered.

A 25-year-old man and a 21-year-old woman, both from Margate, were arrested on suspicion of possessing drugs with intent to supply. They have been released on bail pending further investigation.

Inspector Ian Swallow from the Thanet Community Safety Unit said: “If residents believe drug dealing is taking place in their street or community, it’s important they report it to Kent Police so officers can follow up that information and take action to identify who is responsible for this illegal activity.

“Working together, we can keep Thanet a safe place and send out a message to anyone dealing illegal drugs that they are not welcome in the district.”