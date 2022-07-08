Sponsored: Customer Appreciation Week at Ramsgate Domino’s

Ramsgate Domino’s manager Suman Bruce is saying thank you to loyal regulars with a ‘customer appreciation week.’

Suman, who lives in the town, said: “As a local lad who has grown up in Ramsgate, I see a big part of my job at Domino’s as helping build communities, both in my store and my team.

“The team all are local people and are passionate to deliver great food to their friends and family in the area.

“We are proud to be part of Ramsgate and proud to deliver the best tasting pizza to our local community and build a reputation as the key ingredient in so many couples nights in, family events, friends nights (or the morning after them!) or working people who just fancy a tasty treat for lunch.

“This week we want to show how much our wonderful customers and community means to us by offering an exclusive £6.99 any pizza collected deal until 10th July.

“All this week we are also giving way hundreds of free pizzas to local businesses and community organisations as a big thank you for everything they do for our community.”

Domino’s Ramsgate – 27 High St, St Lawrence, Ramsgate CT11 0QW