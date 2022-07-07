Project managers’ appointment marks next step for Radford House redevelopment

Project managers for the redevelopment of Radford House in Ramsgate have been appointed.

Ramsgate Town Council, which bought the former fire station building in 2019 following a bequeathed estate from resident Mr Radford, aims for the site to be turned into a community centre with offices, events space and storage and a second floor rear extension.

The plans were granted permission by Thanet council last year.

Andrew Hadden of AP Cost Consultants and Michael Foley from Standard Heritage have now been appointed.

Andrew and Michael will manage the next steps of the project to refurbish and redevelop the Grade II listed Radford House into the community centre providing access to activities and services not currently available in the centre of Ramsgate, whilst also restoring and conserving the historic fabric of the building.

Ramsgate Town Council is keen to increase community spaces.It already offers some room hire for use at The Custom House, and with Radford House the authority will be able to support even more community organisations and events.

AP Cost Consultants and Standard Heritage have experience of working on historic buildings with a variety of different funders and clients and have delivered projects that involved community outreach with lasting legacies.

The team has a wide range of experience of project management works including the EKC Group building in Folkestone called the Ames Building, which converted an existing derelict office building into a commercial kitchen, restaurant, new office spaces, and a vast amount of minor and major internal and external repairs. This was along with project managing the Historic England funded emergency repairs at The Clock House on Ramsgate harbour last year.

Cllr Anne-Marie Nixey, Chair of the Radford House Committee, said: “I’m really looking forward to seeing some progress with this project. Due to the time it took to receive planning permission, and our own staffing changes / capacity, this project has not progressed for some time, and I’m confident that Andrew and Michael have the skills and knowledge needed help us develop a really exciting asset for the community.

“The tenders received were assessed on quality and cost, not geography, and the fact that winning bid was from two local companies is an added bonus.”

AP Cost Consultants and Standard Heritage have forged a partnership with a view to be able to tender for and deliver upcoming Ramsgate projects. The directors of the firms are from Ramsgate.

Michael said; “We (Standard Heritage) had already partnered up with AP Cost Consultants as our firms have broad complimentary skill sets which range from conservation works, urban regeneration in the historic environment to quantity surveying and commercial project management.

“We found that we shared values and that we care about Ramsgate and our community. When the opportunity came up to tender for the Radford House project we were ready and prepared to tender for it. We are all very excited about being appointed to deliver this landmark project for Ramsgate Town Council and the local community.”

The contract was advertised via a competitive tendering process.

The property consists of three floors – the ground area was used for the fire engines before KFRS moved to a purpose built site in Newington Road, a second floor with a kitchen and the upper floor which was sleeping quarters.

When submitting the plans former town clerk Richard Styles told The Isle of Thanet News that the aim was to create a main area on the ground floor for markets and art with partitions so two events could be carried out at the same time. Audio/visual equipment will be installed meaning it could also be used as cinema space. There will be a reception area with a glass partition separating it from the event space but with accessibility for the stairs to the upper floors.

Permission has been given for solar panels to be installed on the Grade II listed building and for the rear fire escape to be removed.

At the front of the property the existing roller doors are to be replaced with timber folding doors and a glazed screen would be installed behind. The tower at the rear of the property will be widened across its full height for the installation of a lift.

The Effingham Street property was originally a private house belonging to Rear Admiral William Fox. In 1905 Ramsgate Corporation bought the property and converted it into a fire station and the town library and Clarendon House girl’s school were built in the grounds. The station was opened in October 1905 by the Mayor.

The fire service relocated to an £8million new build in Newington Road in 2019.

Regular updates about the project will be on the “Radford House” Facebook page.