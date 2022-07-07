Collapse of Cabinet support continues with PM expected to resign

Prime Minister Boris Johnson clings to his role this morning but is said to be set to step down as the number of resignations rises to more than 50, including the newly appointed Education Minister Michelle Donelan who quit after just 36 hours.

Ministers, including new Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi have told the PM his position is unsustainable and he must go.

In a letter Nadhim Zahawi wrote: “Yesterday, I made clear to the Prime Minister alongside my colleagues in No 10 that there was only one direction where this was going and that he should leave with dignity.

“I am heartbroken that he hasn’t listened and that he is now undermining the incredible achievements of this government at this late hour.”

North Thanet MP Sir Roger Gale, who has been reselected as Conservative party candidate to contest the North Thanet seat at the next General Election, has aired his views that the PM should step down.

On news of the forthcoming resignation, Sir Roger said: “Faced with the reality Prime Minister has made the only right decision. Our job must now be to unite and run the country in the interests of all of the people of the United Kingdom.”

South Thanet MP Craig Mackinlay has not commented on the crisis in Parliament.

The mass resignations began on Tuesday after Downing Street admitted the PM knew about allegations of inappropriate behaviour against disgraced former Deputy Chief Whip Chris Pincher in 2019, but still appointed him in February.

Health Secretary Sajid Javid was the first to announce his departure, followed by Chancellor Rishi Sunak and then a swathe of other Ministers and aides.

Mr Pincher resigned last week after new allegations of groping two men at a club in London.

Yesterday it was reported that the PM was determined to stay at No 10 but today (July 7) The Independent, Sky news and other national outlets report he is set to resign with a new leader to be installed in October. There are currently calls for a caretaker PM until that time.