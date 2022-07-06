Thanet photographer Frank Leppard exhibits work at Westgate Galleria

Isle photographer Frank Leppard is guest artist at the Westgate Galleria for July.

The dad and grandad, from Margate, has become renowned for his images over the last 20 years and has an extensive social media following.

Frank’s work is used regularly in local press and on tv and consists of on the spot breaking incidents, movie stars from Michael Caine to Olivia Colman and the cast of Killing Eve and photos capturing the beauty of the isle.

His pictures, including scenes of mountains of beach litter, have gone viral on social media platforms and he regularly captures events, campaigns and everyday life on the isle.

He won the Kent Press and Broadcast Award Highly Commended Kent Photographer of the Year in 2018, was house photographer for the Margate editions of Monopoly and Top Trumps, and an exhibited winner in Turner Contemporary’s 2022 Open exhibition.

Frank also shares his knowledge and has helped amateur photographers such as Westgate’s Wilfred Jenkins to hone their own skills.

Frank is now selling a selection of his photographic prints at Westgate Galleria, and the venue is featuring some of his favourite framed photographs – which are also on sale – on the guest wall this month.

Westgate Galleria is in Station Road, Westgate.