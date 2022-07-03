‘Spitfire Green’ first phase homes launched on former agricultural land off New Haine Road

Barratt Homes has launched the first phase of a three-part 500 homes development off New Haine Road in Ramsgate.

The first phase is for 178 one to four-bed properties with 53 ‘affordable’ homes.

Permission for phase one was granted by Thanet council in April along with the go-ahead for an outline application for a further for 322 homes.

Phase 1 is for land to the west on New Haine Road, Phase 2 land east of New Haine Road and the Phase 3 land to the west on New Haine Road. The site is currently agricultural land.

Phase one, named Spitfire Green, is expected to be ready for residents to move in by the end of the year.

Barrett Homes says all the properties have been constructed with energy efficiency in mind, with measures in place such as energy efficient boilers and high levels of insulation, to ensure it is up to 57% cheaper to run than the same sized older home with modern day improvements. There will also be electric vehicle charging points to every house.

Spitfire Green has 4.5 acres open space with green areas, play parks and biodiversity sections. A network of walkways and cycle paths have been created and wildlife friendly measures include bee-friendly planting, bat boxes, hedgehog highways, and additional planting of ornamental trees and new hedgerows.

Natalie Perry, Sales and Marketing Director for Barratt Kent, said: “Spitfire Green has been designed with nature in mind, offering a plethora of green open spaces and biodiversity features to ensure that as we build new communities, existing wildlife can thrive. With an appetite for healthy homes at an all time high both in Ramsgate and across Kent, we anticipate high levels of demand for Spitfire Green this summer.

“Ramsgate is a rising star along the Kentish coast, with its impressive sandy beaches without the hefty price tag of nearby locations such as Broadstairs and Whitstable. With outstanding schools from nursery right up to secondary, a combination of scenic coastal and countryside walks, and excellent road and rail connection, it’s no surprise that we are seeing interest in the seaside town.”

Spitfire Green prices start from £378,995 for a three-bedroom home.

Other developments in the area include an application for land at New Haine Road, for 186 commercial units and a café and a Stirling Way application for 23 houses and 15 flats.

There is also outline planning permission for land at Manston Court Road for up to 900 homes, shops, restaurants and café, pub, takeaways, a hotel) and a two form entry primary school.

For further details about Barratt Kent or the new homes at Spitfire Green call 0333 355 8502 or visit www.barratthomes.co.uk