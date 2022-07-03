Thanet community news: Pet therapy, community grants, theatre workshops, Oasis golf day and pizza and politics

Ocean Swell residential home

Everyone at Ocean Swell in Westgate enjoyed the weekly pet therapy day. Oreo the Shetland ponies, Bobby the sausage dog and the home’s budgies all got lots of fuss and attention.

The sessions are every Friday and bring back memories for our residents of loved pets.

Kent Community Foundation

Do you know a charity or community group that needs financial support?

Kent Community Foundation has been finding, funding, and supporting some of the smallest voluntary organisations in the county for over 20 years. In this time, they have distributed over £50 million to support thousands of small charities and deserving causes where a modest sum of money can make a significant impact.

Kent Community Foundation distributes grants and loans to charities, voluntary organisations, community groups, CICs and CIOs across the county and has funding available for Thanet.

Kent Community Foundation awards grants to support many varied issues, contributing towards everything from specific projects to everyday running costs. The grants come from over 80 different funds and the application is very straightforward and there is an online questionnaire to help your group know if they would be considered for funding.

Groups in Thanet that have recently received funding include, POW Thanet for a project celebrating International Women’s Day, Bags of Taste who provide free mentored home cooking courses in Margate, Cliftonville, Ramsgate, Birchington, Broadstairs and Westgate on Sea, and Millmead Children’s Centre who offer information, advice, and support to parents, as well as integrated childcare and early learning, health services, family support and parental outreach.

If you would like to find out more about funding from Kent Community Foundation you can talk to the team on 01303 814500 email them on admin@kentcf.org.uk or visit www.kentcf.org.uk/funding

Stargazers Performing Arts

Stargazers Performing Arts is running a summer musical theatre workshop for 8 to 17 year olds from August 1-4. It will be held at Chatham House drama studio. There will be a short performance of what the youngsters have learnt throughout the week on the last day. Cost is £75 for the 4 days.

There will be singing teacher and singer Kelly Richardson, performing arts teacher Stacy Golding running the drama and dancer Tara Challoner running the dancing.

Tara said: “It is a great opportunity for young people to have a chance to build their confidence with performing arts and also give them a chance to perform.”

Anyone wanting more details can email stargazersperformingarts@outlook.com or find the group on Facebook.

Oasis Domestic Abuse Service

The Oasis Golf Day at North Foreland Golf Club has raised £9,000 for local charity Oasis Domestic Abuse Service.

The event, held on Friday 17th June, the hottest day of the year so far, saw 21 teams of 4 taking to the fairways for a 1pm shotgun start. Teams were made up of NFGC members, local businesses and Kent wide golf clubs for an event that is now a staple in the local golfing calendar.

The charity was delighted to once again receive the support of Principle Supporter, The Rotary Club of Thanet, and to welcome President Jim Nicholson and Rotary member Neal Elliott to play in the tournament.

The day began with coffee and bacon rolls in the Lighthouse Brasserie, sponsored by Wahl (UK) Limited, followed by 18 holes on North Foreland’s beautiful main course. In the evening, guests were treated to a 2-course meal which was followed by a lively charity auction expertly run by Former Chairmen Keith Rumblo and Mike Bastow.

Taking first place in the charity tournament was CS Heating & Plumbing’s team with last year’s champions, captained by Tracey Myers coming very close behind in 2nd. Mark Hazelton hit Nearest the Pin on the 7th hole. All winners received golfing prizes sponsored by Lanes Printers of Broadstairs and handed out by Club Captain Mike Loveday.

The event was well-supported by local businesses, 18 of which sponsored tees on the course.

Oasis Head of Income, Loukia Michael, said, “Once again, local businesses and golfers have lent their support to an incredible event and we are so grateful for their generosity. Special thanks to North Foreland Golf Club for their hospitality. The funds raised by our annual golf day allow us to reach more people in our community affected by domestic abuse to help them to recover from the trauma they have experienced”.

Thanet Liberal Democrats

Thanet Liberal Democrats have welcomed the result of the Tiverton and Honiton byelection. Torbay Council leader Steve Darling said, “People who have voted Conservative all their lives are now voting Liberal Democrat. Boris Johnson is a significant part of it, but it’s also about the cost of living, the NHS, the lack of GPs and the lack of dentists. The basics of life are not working.”

Thanet has the same problems, plus raw sewage discharges, inappropriate house building targets that have minimal benefit for residents, and a council that spends millions of pounds on severance payments and legal fees arising from poor management.

Thanet District Council elections are to be held next May, and Liberal Democrats are working to build an alternative to the groups that presently take turns in running the council.

We want to work with individuals and groups to transform the composition and ethics of the council. We are always open to new ideas, and believe that really listening is the most important factor in forming new policy and getting things done.

We have a pizza and politics evening at the Bay Tree Hotel in Broadstairs on Friday 15th July, from 19:00. If you’d like to pop in to talk things over, contact membership@thanetlibdems.org.uk