The amazing knitted creations brightening up Birchington this summer

Knitted and crocheted creations are brightening up Birchington with postbox toppers featuring everything from a cheeky seagull eating newspaper wrapped chips to a teddy bears picnic and sunbathing bunnies.

The fantastic toppers are the work of resident Karen Everest and volunteers who also make the amazing creations at Easter and Christmas.

Karen said the latest displays are to create some fun for summer.

Westgate resident Wilfred Jenkins took his camera on a postbox topper hunt yesterday (July 2) to see how many he could find.

He said: “What a lovely afternoon for me walking in sunshine around Birchington, hunting and finding seven post box toppers!”

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Wilfred’s guide to the toppers is below:

Number 1 Alfred Road near the beach, a bee with ice lollies

Number 2 Minnis Road by the hair salon, a couple resting on the beach with sandcastle

Number 3 Beach Avenue near the train station, the octopus

Number 4 Station Road near the Alpha area, a boat and lighthouse

Number 5 Station Road near Sainsbury’s, a cheeky seagull pinching chips

Number 6 Lancaster Gardens, the Teddy bears picnic

Number 7 near McColls shop, sunbathing mice

And also a great creation near the library