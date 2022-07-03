Broadstairs brothers create winning Minecraft ‘Space Bowl’ designs for cricket’s The Hundred tournament

Two brothers from Broadstairs are among 10 children who have had their designs chosen to be part of a blockbuster cricket stadium in gaming platform Minecraft.

The Space Bowl is being launched today (July 3) as part of cricket competition The Hundred.

Ethan and Samuel Topps have had their ideas brought to life in the virtual super-stadium on the gaming platform.

The Space Bowl was inspired by creative designs by children across the UK and features an array of showstopping features including sea life from Samuel and the Stadium traveling through space from Ethan.

The stadium will be unveiled today for the one month countdown to The Hundred 2022. The virtual stadium world is now open for everyone to explore and interact with. To download and explore the stadium, and see how it was brought to life, visit www.thehundred.com/every-block-counts.

The aspiring young Minecrafters’ entries were imaginative, and the top 10 designs included everything required for the virtual stadium. Built in Minecraft space, the world features a see-through wicket with changing rooms views, a rollercoaster, a rainbow arch, a sea creature moat flowing around the pitch’s boundary and a rooftop nature garden. This is the first ever sports stadium built in the world-famous gaming platform through a children’s competition.

The shortlisted winners impressed a judging panel, including Birmingham Phoenix women’s team superstar and gaming aficionado Issy Wong, Minecraft wiz and Founder of BlockWorks, James Delaney.

Ethan, seven, said: “I wanted to come up with an idea that had never been done before so I designed the stadium in space so that it can travel anywhere.

“I was excited to find out that The Hundred picked mine and my brother’s ideas, and I can’t wait to see how cricket, space and the sea come together in the Minecraft world. It’s so cool and I hope everyone gets as excited about it as I am!”

Samuel, 12, added: “I love sealife and wanted to come up with an idea that combines this with cricket so I designed an aquatic stadium that featured sea creatures.

“I’m really excited that The Hundred chose my idea, I think others will love exploring the sea life and coral reef features from my design in Minecraft. I can’t wait to show my friends too!”

Issy Wong said: “It’s been fantastic to see the levels of creativity from this competition. We’ve seen submissions beyond our wildest expectations and the final build truly is a blockbuster cricket stadium. It’s been incredible to be part of this initiative; another first for The Hundred as it continues to push the limits in sport and entertainment.”

The Hundred is back and ready for its second year after smashing records in 2021. With family-friendly blockbuster entertainment and fast-paced cricket action in equal measure, fans can expect live music performances, nail-biting games and even more to explore off the pitch.

The Hundred features eight teams from seven cities, with men’s and women’s competitions taking place side by side: Welsh Fire (Cardiff), Southern Brave (Southampton), Northern Superchargers (Leeds), London Spirit, Trent Rockets (Nottingham), Oval Invincibles (London), Manchester Originals and Birmingham Phoenix. Each teams features some of the best international and domestic cricketers from around the world, including England Men’s & Women’s World Cup winners.

Men’s and women’s games kick off on the 3 and 11 August respectively, with the final on 3 September.

To keep updated with all the latest news on The Hundred visit: www.thehundred.com.