Photos: Fireworks, a parade and fun for the Platinum Jubilee

Fireworks, a parade and massive Jubilee tea party are just some of the events in Thanet marking the Queen’s 70 years on the throne.

Ramsgate’s firework display, funded by the town council and Ramsgate Tunnels, took place on Thursday night after the lighting of the beacon.

During the day there has been a wealth of activities on the seafront with music, stalls, a fair and more. Yesterday (June 3) there was a fabulous Jubilee parade with crowns, flags, a dragon and other weird and wonderful creations from Hold Creative Spaces and Arts in Ramsgate craft sessions.

This was followed by a huge Jubilee tea party with Ramsgate mayor Raushan Ara in attendance alongside organiser Ralph “Mr Ramsgate” Hoult.

In Margate a stunning fireworks display organised by the Charter Trustees took place on the main sands last night after a successful beacon lighting the night before.

Across Thanet’s towns and villages street parties have been organised, some taking place yesterday but the majority due to be held this weekend.

In Minster an amazing Jubilee picnic was held on the Rec with displays, entertainment, ice cream, skateboarding and family fun. (Video by Nik Mitchell).

In Birchington there was a Jubilee barbecue and community picnic at Dog Acre with the Seaview pub providing the bar and burgers and volunteers, Scouts and Boys Brigade running the games.

Events continue today and tomorrow and include a market and music in Broadstairs, fun on Ramsgate seafront and the Jubilee Community Picnic at the Lymington Road Community Centre Green, Westgate, 1pm-7pm.The Thanet Big Sing Choir will be performing. Bring your own blanket and picnic.