Photos: Beacons lit in Thanet to mark Platinum Jubilee

Beacons were lit across Thanet and the country last night (June 2) to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

Crowds gathered for the 9.45pm lighting as part of the four-day holiday to mark 70 years on the throne. The lighting was led by the 96-year-old monarch by touching the Commonwealth Globe of Nations, created for the beacons project, at Windsor Castle.

That was the signal for Prince William at Buckingham Palace, to convey the Queen’s command to illuminate the 3,500 lights on the beacon centrepiece, a 21-metre Tree of Trees sculpture.

Beacons across the country were then lit. Celebrations in Thanet also included a firework display in Ramsgate, funded by Ramsgate Tunnels and Ramsgate Town Council; choir and beacon lighting at St Mildred’s Bay in Westgate; Beacon lighting on Fort Hill in Margate with fireworks scheduled for the main sands at 10pm tonight (June 3);

Beavon lighting at Epple Bay in Birchington; Royal Proclamation, national anthem, piper and the lighting of the Beacon at St Mary’s Church in Minster; beacon lighting by the Viking ship in Cliffsend and a procession and beacon lighting at the Rec in Monkton.

It is understood health and safety issues raised about the proximity of the beacon to other events in Broadstairs meant no lighting could take place.