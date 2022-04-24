Support Theatre Royal staff events group with showcase performance before venue shuts doors for unspecified period

Some tickets are still available for the last community showcase at Margate’s Theatre Royal before it closes its doors on April 28.

The venue, which is the second oldest working theatre in the country, will close after the Rachel Parris event on Thursday (April 28) with no reopening date indicated.

The theatre is due to be refurbishment as part of the £22.2million Margate Town Deal. Last year Thanet council announced that both the Theatre Royal and Margate Winter Gardens would be shut this year while the future of both venues is examined.

Bookings are scheduled to pause at the Theatre Royal on 28 April and at the Winter Gardens from August 14.

It has not been revealed how long the venues will be shut for.

The current staff of the Theatre Royal Margate are being made redundant and so have taken matters into their own hands by setting up events company – Phoenix Community Events.

The aim is to make sure shows continue and keep the venue open until its planned refurbishment. The staff’s first event is a variety showcase this evening (April 24) to raise some funds in a bid to continue. Fifty percent of proceeds will also go to Louie’s Helping Hands. The charity behind The Llewellyn School at Quex Park in Birchington works to improve the lives and futures of local children with sensory impairment and physical difficulties

Phoenix Community Events is presenting an evening of music, dance, comedy and fun, hosted by Margate favourite, Jezo Bond.

Performing will be local groups Off The Hook Productions, Silver Slipper, Act 1 Theatre Group and Better Day Productions, as well as musicians Lunatraktors, Alex Hills, and the musical theatre parody “There are Worse Things” by Katie McGarry, plus a few surprises along the way. Performance starts at 7pm.

Tickets are Adults: £15 Children: £5 and are available at: www.margate-live.com

To find out more about Phoenix Community Events CIC and how to support them go to the Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/phoenixcommunityevents