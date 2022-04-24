Dane Park Bowling Club celebrates 100th anniversary

Photos by Frank Leppard

Dane Park Bowling Club has celebrated its centenary.

The club was established in 1922 and marked the milestone yesterday (April 23) with events at the bowling green in Dane Park attended by Margate Mayor Mick Tomlinson, North Thanet MP Sir Roger Gale, local councillors and 2022 club members.

The club members also played their Centurian Sponsored Bowling Event – bowling up to 100 ends over the course of the day. Members dressed casually or in fancy dress as it was St George’s Day.

Over the course of the Summer season the club will be playing the usual matches, with the addition of two extra special matches on Thursday 12 May against a team from Kent County Bowling Association.

Dane Park is the only local team playing against a Kent team this year.

On Wednesday 28 September they round off the Centenary season with a match against the England Celebration team, the only bowling club in Kent to have a game against the England team this year.

Everyone is more than welcome to come and watch any of the events.

If people fancy having a go pop along from 5pm every Wednesday to the Clubhouse in Dane Park – it’s free, open to all, including Juniors and the club can provide everything you need to get you started. Spectators are always welcome.