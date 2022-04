A man was taken to a local hospital after a crash in Ramsgate yesterday (April 23).

Emergency services were called after the car was ‘rolled’ in Margate Road at around 6.40pm.

A Kent Police spokesperson said: “Kent Police was called to a one-car collision in Margate Road, Ramsgate at 6.40pm on Saturday 23 April.

“A man was taken to a local hospital by South East Coast Ambulance Service.”

Two fire engines were also at the scene and crews helped make the scene safe.