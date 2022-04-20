Man assaulted outside Aldi in Ramsgate

Witnesses are being urged to come forward after a man was assaulted outside Aldi in Ramsgate.

The victim was reportedly assaulted by two men outside the store at the junction of Hardres Road and Boundary Road at around 2.55pm on Wednesday, April 13.

He later required hospital treatment.

One suspect is described as tall, white, in his mid to late-twenties, with ginger hair and a beard. He was wearing boots, workman’s trousers and a hooded top.

The second suspect is described as white, around five feet, nine inches tall with short, dark hair. He was wearing similar clothing to the first suspect.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing and officers are appealing to anyone who was in the area and saw what happened, or who has dashcam footage, to come forward.

Anyone with information should call Kent Police on 01843 222289, quoting reference 46/68805/22.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111 or using the online form on their website.