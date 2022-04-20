Margate Creative Land Trust awarded charitable status

The Margate Creative Land Trust has been awarded charitable status from the Charity Commission.

It means the Commission recognises the aims of the Trust to support the creative industries for public benefit and will ensure that any returns generated are reinvested back in to support the creative sector.

The Creative Land Trust is the first Margate Town Deal project to receive government funding.

Its primary focus is to provide physical workspace at affordable rates to enable creative practitioners to flourish and grow. This includes people working in design, music, publishing, architecture, film, gaming, crafts, visual arts, fashion, TV and radio, advertising, literature, computer games and the performing arts.

It will take on underused or empty properties through outright purchase of freehold properties or long leases, or through properties gifted or transferred to the Trust by public or private partners.

These will be used as affordable commercial space for creative industries and support services.

Taking inspiration from the London Creative Land Trust, it will also promote education-based and community centred services, including participation in the creative industries to provide new jobs and enterprise opportunities.

Cllr Reece Pugh, deputy leader and cabinet member for economic development at Thanet District Council, says not only will it support a wide range of creative talent across the district, it will also cement Margate’s reputation as a progressive and leading creative hub.

“Margate Creative Land Trust will help regenerate the high street and remove derelict spaces which chimes with recent government levelling up and creative service sector strategies,” he said.

“I would like to thank the teams at Work Wild Ltd, PRD Ltd, the placeholder Board for the Trust and council officers for all their work setting up a charity that will make such a difference to Thanet’s creative industries.”

Alex Russell, associate at Work Wild Ltd, added: “Many organisations and individuals have contributed a huge amount of expertise, time and energy to getting the Trust up and running.

“Congratulations to everyone involved in getting to this important milestone. It has been an honour to work with such a great bunch of people.

“Margate is an inspiration and we look forward to working with the community to help the Trust grow in the future.”

There is a recruitment process underway to bring in a full board of trustees. They will take over from the existing placeholder Board made up of Sufiya Patel, Sanjivan Kohli and Kirsten Dunne.

Further announcements will be made when the Trustees are appointed. For more information, go to https://margatecreativelandtrust.org