Girl, 15, caught driving a car during road safety operation in Ramsgate

A 15-year-old girl was caught driving a car during a road safety operation in Thanet by volunteers from the East Kent Special Constabulary.

Throughout the day on Saturday, April 16, Kent Specials stopped 104 vehicles while carrying out traffic checks in Haine Road and Margate Road in Ramsgate.

Among the drivers was a 15-year-old girl who had used a relative’s car to go out. She was initially stopped as it was suspected she was not wearing a seatbelt and it was then discovered she was just 15.

She was reported for offences and enquiries are ongoing into the incident.

A total of 53 drivers were reported for traffic offences, such as not wearing a seatbelt, having dangerous or defective issues with their cars, incorrectly tinted windows, or driving without an MOT.

Five vehicles were found to be uninsured and three were consequently seized by the Special officers.

Special Sergeant James Johnston said: “Every road user has a part to play in keeping everyone safe. We carry out regular vehicle checks throughout the district to remind people of that responsibility.

“We thank those who co-operated with us during our operation this weekend as well as those who volunteered to help run it.

“Special constables are unpaid volunteers who give up at least 16 hours of their own time every month supporting our regular police officers.

“We are always keen to hear from people of all different ages and backgrounds who may want to become a volunteer.

“They play an invaluable role in disrupting issues such as anti-social behaviour, as well as deterring and tackling criminals.”

Special constables have full police powers, wear a uniform and carry standard-issue police equipment.

For more information on joining the Special Constabulary visit Special constable | Kent Police