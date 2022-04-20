Cabinet to discuss future of Old Town Hall in Margate

Cabinet members on Thanet District Council are to consider a proposal to let the Grade II listed Old Town Hall in Margate.

If they approve, the council will seek a tenant for the two-storey building in Market Place under a new lease agreement.

A letting would provide an ongoing revenue stream and help mitigate against its empty property costs. Currently, the unoccupied building costs the local authority approximately £13,500 per year in rates, utilities, maintenance and insurance.

A significant amount of renovation work is required to bring the Old Town Hall up to standard and this will be reflected in any lease deal.

Market Place in Margate has become a hive of activity in recent years, with new boutique shops, cafes, bars, and restaurants opening.

The council says an important part of this regeneration is the restoration and effective use of the Town Hall building as a focal point and landmark in the Old Town.

Cabinet members will consider the proposal at a meeting on Thursday, April 28.