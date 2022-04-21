The Corner House in Minster to shut down due to impact of pandemic closures

The award-winning Corner House Restaurant in Minster will be closing its doors permanently at the end of May, following almost nine years in business.

Chef owner Matt Sworder opened the Minster venue in 2013, following several years working in top London restaurants. The Corner House soon gained a great reputation and went on to win the Taste of Kent Restaurant of the Year Award in 2015 and 2017.

Like many hospitality businesses the restaurant was hit hard by the length and severity of the Covid-19 lockdowns. In recent months Matt tried to sustain the site through the launch of The Corner House at Home and shorter opening hours but the lasting impact of the pandemic and staff shortages have forced him to take the difficult decision.

However with the Canterbury restaurant opening a new dining area in June, that venue will be open 7 days a week for lunch and dinner with a new menu also available throughout the afternoon. All the Minster team can work in Canterbury, says Matt, adding that this will allow him to offer some exciting new food offers and take the service to a new level.

Matt said: “Minster was my first restaurant and without it there would not have been a Corner House Canterbury. However, the last two years have severely tested the restaurant’s viability, with the staff shortages and the expansion of Canterbury, I felt it was the most responsible thing to do.

“As I’ve always said, my fantastic team are the most important part of my business and whilst I’ll be saddened to close the doors of Minster for a final time, I will work with each member of them to ensure we can offer them a position in Canterbury. For guests who have purchased gift vouchers with us, rest assured these are redeemable at the Canterbury restaurant also.”

The news follows on the heels of the Ambrette restaurant also closing its Thanet site this month to focus on Canterbury.

The lease for The Corner House Minster is on the market with leisure property specialist Fleurets.

Simon Bland, Senior Associate of Fleurets said: “I’m really pleased to be entrusted with the letting of this exceptional property on behalf of longstanding family clients. It is a really fine opportunity that will ideally suit equally passionate hands-on operators and given the present lack of really good opportunities in the market I expect there will be strong interest.”

For further information or to arrange a viewing contact Fleurets on 020 7280 4700 or visit www.fleurets.com

The Corner House Canterbury

1 Dover Street, Canterbury CT1 3HD

Tel: 01227 780793