Discovery Planet launches more science events in Ramsgate

More exciting events with scientists from the University of Kent and Thanet-based Discovery Planet C.I.C. are being held this week in Ramsgate.

Discovery Planet will open the doors of the former Boot Opticians at 47 High Street once again for another set of workshops, this time called Magical Materials.

The sessions will explore atoms and energy, and there will be hands-on activities and a chance to see the effect of liquid nitrogen and ultra-low temperatures.

Visitors will be able to build atomic blocks, smash flowers and put their heads in a real cloud.

The school events are being held tomorrow (April 21) and Friday, April 22, and there are still spaces for school groups tomorrow at 11am. Contact nikkihildesley@discoveryplanet.co.uk to book.

There is no need to book for the free Saturday community sessions, which are open to everyone. Just turn up on the hour every hour from 10am to 3pm, which is when the last workshop starts.

Participants should note that by way of a trial, Discovery Planet has set aside the Saturday 10am session for people who specifically need a quieter setting. It may particularly suit neurodiverse individuals or those with other special needs, and the team will welcome feedback from those who attend as to how they can make this session work best.

Looking further ahead, the next set of workshops will be all about Mega Telescopes and involve zooming in on outer-space. These will take place May 19-21.

Meteorite Mash-Up will take place June 16-18, and Time Detectives, about heritage science, will take place July 7-9.

You are advised to contact Nikki as soon as possible to book school groups into any of the Thursday and Friday sessions for these topics. Email nikkihildesley@discoveryplanet.co.uk or calling 07887614581.

For additional information follow Discovery Planet on www.facebook.com/DiscoveryPlanetUK or Twitter twitter.com/sciencespacecr8 or take a look at www.discoveryplanet.co.uk