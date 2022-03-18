Police release CCTV images over RNLI charity box theft during Newington Fish Bar burglary

CCTV images have been released by officers investigating a burglary at Newington Fish Bar.

Kent Police was called at 1.25am on Friday 11 March to a report of the burglary at the Newington Road chippy in which RNLI charity collection tins were stolen. The RNLI pots are thought to have contained around £150.

Officers have released images of three people they would like to identify and speak to as they may be able to assist enquiries.

Co-owner Nigel Derrett, who has run the business with brother Ken since 1980, previously told The Isle of Thanet News: “We found it upsetting enough being broken in to, but for these three to steal the lifeboat charity boxes which were both full has really caused the most upset to the staff.

“They obviously don’t realise lifeboat volunteers and put their lives on the line to help other people. How could anybody steal money that is donated to help people?

“These three should do some form of penance at a lifeboat station to help those they have hurt the most, perhaps they might actually learn something.”

Nigel says a call from Kent Police has informed him the break-in may be linked to several others where small businesses in Thanet have been targeted with cash stolen.

Witnesses or anyone who knows the two people pictured should call Kent Police on 01843 222289 quoting 46/45607/22.

You can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or complete the online form available at crimestoppers-uk.org