Ramsgate firefighters to hold charity car wash

Ramsgate firefighters will be holding a car wash event at the fire station between 10am – 3pm tomorrow (March 19) to raise money for The Fire Fighter’s Charity.

Held in the Newington Road fire station car park, drive over anytime between 10am until 3pm, to have your car washed by crews in exchange for a donation.

All money raised will go towards The Firefighter’s Charity. Cash donations will also be accepted.

To help the event run as smoothly as possible please:

Remain in your car

There is a 5mph speed limit for all vehicles

Once on-site, your vehicle engine will need to be switched off, with the handbrake put on, ready for your car wash

Firefighters are encouraging all donations to be made online or via mobile, although cash will still be accepted.

All proceeds will be made to The Firefighters Charity. The organisation helps former and current firefighters with services including rehabilitation and nursing and also aids bereaved families of fire personnel.