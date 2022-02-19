Man assaulted in Broadstairs suffers head and face injuries

Detectives are appealing for information after a man suffered head and face injuries in an assault in Broadstairs last night (February 18).

At around 11.50pm a man in his 30s was assaulted by a man in Albion Street, close to junction with Harbour Street.

Officers were joined at the scene by South East Coast Ambulance Service, who treated the victim for head and facial injuries before he was conveyed to hospital for further treatment. His condition is described as stable.

Kent Fire and Rescue Service, who were in the area due to a chimney and rafter fire in the street, also provided assistance.

The suspect is described as being white, with a large build and brown hair.

Officers believe there are several witnesses who saw the incident and may have information which can be of assistance. They would also like to speak with anyone who has privately recorded video, including CCTV, dashcam and mobile phone footage, which captures the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call Kent Police on 01843 222289 quoting 46/32713/22.

You can also contact Crimestoppers in Kent anonymously by calling 0800 555111 or by filling in the online report form available via this link: https://crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information/forms/give-information-anonymously