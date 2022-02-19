Fire crews called to chimney and rafters blaze in Broadstairs

Four fire crews and a height vehicle attended a chimney blaze in Broadstairs last night (February 18).

Kent Fire and Rescue Service was called to the fire at a home in Albion Street at 11.37pm. The cause is believed to have been aging and damaged bricks in the chimney.

When crews arrived at the property they found a fire had spread from the chimney to the roof plate and rafters. Using the height vehicle to gain access to the roof, crews used chimney gear and hose reel jets to tackle the fire. They managed to contain it to the roof space.

The roof suffered partial fire and water damage and crews fitted a temporary roof covering. There were no reported injuries.

Crews finished at the scene at 1am.