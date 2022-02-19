Thousands in Kent still without power due to Storm Eunice damage

Thousands of properties across Kent and the south east are still without power following damage caused by Storm Eunice yesterday (February 18).

The weather caused a month’s worth of faults in a day. UK Power Networks’ equipment has been damaged in more than 1,800 locations.

The company has managed to restore more than 84% of those affected, by remote control so far. Now winds have subsided, engineers are working to locate, assess and begin repairing damage to restore supplies as quickly as possible.

Engineers have restored power to 533,312 properties. Numbers will change and there are currently 34,695 properties without power across the East of England and 58,389 off across the South East including 33,300 in Kent.

Times estimated for repair range from this afternoon running into tomorrow.

A UK Power Networks statement says: “We will be prioritising damage affecting the largest groups of customers first. We are working hard to restore all supplies as quickly as possible, although this is a multi-day event.”

For anyone who needs extra support during a power cut call 0800 028 4581 and ask about the Priority Services Register.

Find the UK Power Networks map with details here