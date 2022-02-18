Invite to join Margate football session for biggest ever #LetGirlsPlay event

February 18, 2022 Kathy Bailes Sport 0

#LetGirlsPlay (Photo East Kent FC)

East Kent FC will be supporting England Football and Barclays in the biggest ever football session for girls on March 9 and they need your help!

Whether you’re already playing girls’ football or want to take that first step to give girls’ equal access, #LetGirlsPlay football session is one not to be missed.

At school youngsters will have had the opportunity to enjoy and take part during lunchtime, in a lesson or after school.

East Kent FC aims to get as many girls as possible playing football on the same day after school  at Drapers Mills primary field. The event will run from 4pm-7pm.

Participants are asked to enjoy the session and shout about it across social media with the hashtag #LetGirlsPlay

East Kent FC say by 2024, the FA’s and Barclays’ ambition is for girls to have the same football opportunities as boys in schools and clubs. #LetGirlsPlay is a campaign to drive influence and change perceptions, showing that football can and should be played by girls. It is bringing together a growing community of people of all genders, ages and backgrounds who want to champion equal access for girls, helping create independent, resilient young girls who will be a force for good in all local communities.

East Kent FC currently have five girls teams, as well as Girls Only Weetabix Wildcats sessions for 5-11 year olds. For more information call or Whattsapp 07566220987.

Find the event page here

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.