Road shut after part of roof ripped off Victoria Parade property

Kent Fire and Rescue Service has been called to Broadstairs due to part of a roof being ripped off a property containing flats during today’s (February 18) storm.

Victoria Parade is currently closed off as the fire crew work to make the area safe.

Resident Emma Chaudhry said she called emergency services after being alerted by a huge crash at her home.

She said: “There was a huge bang and when I looked out my front window I saw the carnage.

“The chimney pot flew off and smashed too. It’s a blessing that no one was hurt and no cars were damaged. A lot of people were in Morelli’s, right next door, at the time

“The fire brigade arrived in minutes and are doing everything they can for public safety They have cordoned off the road and are trying to safely remove a huge piece (of roof) that is hanging now.”

Emma lives on the lower floors sustained no damage to her home but firefighters are trying to seal the hole left in the roof of the top flat.