Chimney collapse in Northdown Road, another brought down in Westgate and more damage as Storm Eunice hits

Storm Eunice is now battering the isle and has brought down a chimney stack in Northdown Road, Cliftonville.

Brick debris has covered the road near the former CQ cleaning shop and Betfred. The road is currently cordoned off with police and fire service at the scene.

A Kent Police spokesperson said: “Kent Police is assisting following a report of a chimney collapse in Northdown Road, Cliftonville at around 12.05pm.

“Officers and partner agencies are at the scene and the road is currently closed between the junctions with Prices Avenue and Sweyn Road.”

There are also reports of loose signs in Margate High Street, debris covering the bridge at Westgate after the milk chimney on the laundrette, a wall and a lamppost were brought down and a tree down in Sowell Street and another in George Hill Road, Broadstairs.

Residents in Westgate have braved the weather to clear away the debris from St Mildred’s Road but the route is currently closed to traffic.

The Jubilee Beacon at Minnis Bay has also been toppled by the gusts.

Part of Victoria Road in Ramsgate is also shut from the corner by Bellvue Road due to high winds affecting scaffolding at Holy Trinity.

There are also properties affected by power cuts, including Acol. Some 350 properties have no power in postcode areas CT11 0,CT11 1,CT11 8,CT12 1,CT12 4,CT12 5,CT12 6,CT7 0.

An upper floor window has also be blown out at Poundland Ramsgate and scaffolding has been ripped loose at Charles Dickens School. In Margate Marine Terrace and All Saints Avenue have been closed after hoardings came loose by the former Arlington shopping arcade.

Services on Southeastern and Stagecoach have also been cancelled due to the extreme weather.

A red weather warning has been issued for the south east, including Kent, as Storm Eunice causes significant disruption.

Gusts of 60-70 mph are likely widely, but the Met Office says wind gusts in the most exposed coastal areas could be in excess of 90mph, which would bring significant impacts for many and represent a danger to life. The red warning is in place between 10am and 3pm with an amber warning remaining in place up until 9pm.

Met Office Chief Meteorologist Paul Gundersen said: “After the impacts from Storm Dudley for many on Wednesday, Storm Eunice will bring damaging gusts in what could be one of the most impactful storms to affect southern and central parts of the UK for a few years.”

“The red warning areas indicate a significant danger to life as extremely strong winds provide the potential for damage to structures and flying debris. Although the most exposed coastal areas could see gusts in excess of 90mph, winds will remain notably strong further inland, with gusts of between 60-70mph for most within the amber warning area, and up to 80mph in a few places.”