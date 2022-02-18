Multi-agency search operation sparked by report of ‘fully dressed’ person entering sea at Pegwell Bay

Coastguard units and helicopter, Ramsgate RNLI ad police were involved in a search operation at Pegwell Bay last night (February 18).

Ramsgate RNLI launched at 8.47pmat the request of UK Coastguard to a report of a person entering the sea fully dressed in Pegwell Bay.

The crew searched the area around Pegwell Bay and up the River Stour.

A second report then came in that the person may have been seen walking inland from Pegwell Bay. The area was then fully searched with mobile Coastguard units, police and Coastguard helicopter.

A Ramsgate RNLI post says: “Once all assets were happy that no one fitting the description was spotted, either in the water or shoreside, the Coastguard closed the incident down. ILB then returned to station.”